Aleksandr Suharev

Director, Actor, Writer

Watch My Love (2018)
Love. Olympics. Rock'n'roll 6.7
Love. Olympics. Rock'n'roll (2010)
Vosem razgnevannyh zhenschin 0.0
Vosem razgnevannyh zhenschin (2022)

Filmography: 8 Films, 3 TV Shows (Director: 7, Actor: 1, Writer: 1)
Konec igry
Detective 2024, Russia
Neokonchennaya svadba
Romantic 2023, Russia
Sem minus odin
Detective 2023, Russia
Vosem razgnevannyh zhenschin
Drama 2022, Russia
My Love
Romantic 2018, Russia
Moya glavnaya rol v zhizni
Romantic 2013, Russia
Love. Olympics. Rock'n'roll (Olimpiyskaya derevnya)
Comedy 2010, Russia
V pogone za schastem
Romantic 2009, Russia
