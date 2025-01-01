Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Filmography
Aleksandr Suharev
Aleksandr Suharev
Aleksandr Suharev
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
Watch My Love
(2018)
6.7
Love. Olympics. Rock'n'roll
(2010)
0.0
Vosem razgnevannyh zhenschin
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2018
2013
2010
2009
All
8
Films
3
TV Shows
5
Director
7
Actor
1
Writer
1
Konec igry
Detective
2024, Russia
Neokonchennaya svadba
Romantic
2023, Russia
Sem minus odin
Detective
2023, Russia
Vosem razgnevannyh zhenschin
Drama
2022, Russia
7.2
Watch My Love
Watch My Love
Romantic
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Moya glavnaya rol v zhizni
Romantic
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Love. Olympics. Rock'n'roll
Olimpiyskaya derevnya
Comedy
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
V pogone za schastem
Romantic
2009, Russia
