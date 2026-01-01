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Sean Clement
Sean Clement
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Clement
Sean Clement
Sean Clement
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.5
Hidden 3D
(2011)
Filmography
5.5
Hidden 3D
Hidden 3D
Horror, Thriller
2011, Canada / Italy
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