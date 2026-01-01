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Kinoafisha Persons Joan Chen Awards

Awards and nominations of Joan Chen

Joan Chen
Awards and nominations of Joan Chen
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987 Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst New Star
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2024 Sundance Film Festival 2024
Ensemble
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1998 Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Best Film
Nominee
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