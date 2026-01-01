Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joan Chen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joan Chen
Joan Chen
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joan Chen
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2024
Ensemble
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree