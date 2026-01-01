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Lee Sheward
Lee Sheward
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Sheward
Lee Sheward
Lee Sheward
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Enduring Love
(2004)
Filmography
7.2
Enduring Love
Enduring Love
Thriller, Drama
2004, Great Britain
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