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Filmography
Michael Zelniker
Michael Zelniker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Zelniker
Michael Zelniker
Michael Zelniker
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
Naked Lunch
(1991)
6.4
Bird
(1988)
5.8
Queens Logic
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Musical
Thriller
Year
All
1991
1990
1988
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7
Naked Lunch
Naked Lunch
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller
1991, Canada / Great Britain
5.8
Queens Logic
Queens Logic
Drama, Comedy
1990, USA
6.4
Bird
Bird
Drama, Biography, Musical
1988, USA
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