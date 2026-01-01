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Michael Zelniker Michael Zelniker
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Zelniker

Michael Zelniker

Michael Zelniker

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Naked Lunch 7.0
Naked Lunch (1991)
Bird 6.4
Bird (1988)
Queens Logic 5.8
Queens Logic (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Naked Lunch 7
Naked Lunch Naked Lunch
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller 1991, Canada / Great Britain
Queens Logic 5.8
Queens Logic Queens Logic
Drama, Comedy 1990, USA
Bird 6.4
Bird Bird
Drama, Biography, Musical 1988, USA
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