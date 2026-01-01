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Lisa Lambert
Lisa Lambert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Lambert
Lisa Lambert
Lisa Lambert
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
14 Days with Victor
(2010)
Filmography
5.8
14 Days with Victor
14 Days with Victor
Drama
2010, Spain
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