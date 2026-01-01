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Lisa Lambert Lisa Lambert
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Lambert

Lisa Lambert

Lisa Lambert

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

14 Days with Victor 5.8
14 Days with Victor (2010)

Filmography

14 Days with Victor 5.8
14 Days with Victor 14 Days with Victor
Drama 2010, Spain
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