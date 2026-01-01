Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Roger Leenhardt Awards

Awards and nominations of Roger Leenhardt

Roger Leenhardt
Awards and nominations of Roger Leenhardt
Cannes Film Festival 1961 Cannes Film Festival 1961
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more