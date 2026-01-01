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Leni Tanzer Leni Tanzer
Kinoafisha Persons Leni Tanzer

Leni Tanzer

Leni Tanzer

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Seventh Continent 7.6
The Seventh Continent (1989)

Filmography

The Seventh Continent 7.6
The Seventh Continent Siebente Kontinent, Der
Drama 1989, Austria
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