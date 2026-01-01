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Filmography
Leni Tanzer
Leni Tanzer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leni Tanzer
Leni Tanzer
Leni Tanzer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Seventh Continent
(1989)
Filmography
7.6
The Seventh Continent
Siebente Kontinent, Der
Drama
1989, Austria
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