Mabel Roch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
A Successful Man
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1985
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
A Successful Man
Un hombre de éxito
Drama
1985, Cuba
