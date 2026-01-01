Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Leona Cavalli
Leona Cavalli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leona Cavalli
Leona Cavalli
Leona Cavalli
Date of Birth
6 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Mango Yellow
(2002)
Filmography
6.7
Mango Yellow
Amarelo Manga
Drama
2002, Brazil
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree