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Leona Cavalli Leona Cavalli
Kinoafisha Persons Leona Cavalli

Leona Cavalli

Leona Cavalli

Date of Birth
6 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Mango Yellow 6.7
Mango Yellow (2002)

Filmography

Mango Yellow 6.7
Mango Yellow Amarelo Manga
Drama 2002, Brazil
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