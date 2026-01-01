Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alev Uçarer
Alev Uçarer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alev Uçarer
Alev Uçarer
Alev Uçarer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Honey
(2010)
6.6
Milk
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2010
2008
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.2
Honey
Honey
Drama
2010, Germany / Turkey
6.6
Milk
Süt
Drama
2008, France / Germany / Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree