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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alev Uçarer Alev Uçarer
Kinoafisha Persons Alev Uçarer

Alev Uçarer

Alev Uçarer

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Honey 7.2
Honey (2010)
Milk 6.6
Milk (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Honey 7.2
Honey Honey
Drama 2010, Germany / Turkey
Milk 6.6
Milk Süt
Drama 2008, France / Germany / Turkey
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