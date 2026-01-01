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Esther Minciotti Esther Minciotti
Kinoafisha Persons Esther Minciotti

Esther Minciotti

Esther Minciotti

Date of Birth
20 May 1888
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
15 April 1962
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Marty 7.7
Marty (1955)
The Wrong Man 7.4
The Wrong Man (1956)
House of Strangers 7.3
House of Strangers (1949)

Filmography

The Wrong Man 7.4
The Wrong Man Wrong Man
Film-Noir, Drama 1956, USA
Marty 7.7
Marty Marty
Drama, Romantic 1955, USA
House of Strangers 7.3
House of Strangers House of Strangers
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1949, USA
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