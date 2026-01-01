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Filmography
Esther Minciotti
Esther Minciotti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Esther Minciotti
Esther Minciotti
Esther Minciotti
Date of Birth
20 May 1888
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
15 April 1962
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Marty
(1955)
7.4
The Wrong Man
(1956)
7.3
House of Strangers
(1949)
Filmography
7.4
The Wrong Man
Wrong Man
Film-Noir, Drama
1956, USA
7.7
Marty
Marty
Drama, Romantic
1955, USA
7.3
House of Strangers
House of Strangers
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1949, USA
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