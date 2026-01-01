Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Warshaviak
Michael Warshaviak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Warshaviak
Michael Warshaviak
Michael Warshaviak
Date of Birth
1 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Five Hours from Paris
(2009)
6.5
A Quiet Heart
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2016
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.5
A Quiet Heart
A Quiet Heart
Drama
2016, Israel
7
Five Hours from Paris
Hamesh Shaot me'Pariz
Drama
2009, Israel
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree