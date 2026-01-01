Michael Warshaviak

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Five Hours from Paris 7.0
Five Hours from Paris (2009)
A Quiet Heart 6.5
A Quiet Heart (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Quiet Heart 6.5
Drama 2016, Israel
Five Hours from Paris 7
Drama 2009, Israel
