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Lisbet Dahl Lisbet Dahl
Kinoafisha Persons Lisbet Dahl

Lisbet Dahl

Lisbet Dahl

Date of Birth
9 April 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Voice actor

Popular Films

Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen 6.4
Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen 6.4
Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen
Animation 2007, Denmark
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