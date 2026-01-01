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About
Filmography
Lisbet Dahl
Lisbet Dahl
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisbet Dahl
Lisbet Dahl
Lisbet Dahl
Date of Birth
9 April 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.4
Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Year
All
2007
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen
Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen
Animation
2007, Denmark
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