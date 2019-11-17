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About
Filmography
Laure Killing
Laure Killing
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laure Killing
Laure Killing
Laure Killing
Date of Birth
9 June 1959
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 November 2019
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
(2014)
6.4
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2014
1989
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
Drama, History
2014, France
6.4
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days
Mes nuits sont plus belles que vos jours
Drama, Romantic
1989, France
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