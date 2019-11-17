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Laure Killing Laure Killing
Kinoafisha Persons Laure Killing

Laure Killing

Laure Killing

Date of Birth
9 June 1959
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 November 2019
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes 6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes (2014)
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days 6.4
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes 6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
Drama, History 2014, France
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days 6.4
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days Mes nuits sont plus belles que vos jours
Drama, Romantic 1989, France
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