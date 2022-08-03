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Shirley Barrett Shirley Barrett
Kinoafisha Persons Shirley Barrett

Shirley Barrett

Shirley Barrett

Date of Birth
1 January 1961
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 August 2022
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

A Place to Call Home 8.2
A Place to Call Home (2013)
Offspring 8.2
Offspring (2010)
Five Bedrooms 7.6
Five Bedrooms (2019)

Filmography

Five Bedrooms 7.6
Five Bedrooms
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2019, Australia
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey. 7.1
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey.
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2015, Australia
A Place to Call Home 8.2
A Place to Call Home
Drama, Romantic 2013, Australia
Offspring 8.2
Offspring
Drama, Family, Romantic 2010, Australia
Love Serenade 6.6
Love Serenade Love Serenade
Comedy 1996, Australia
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