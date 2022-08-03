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Shirley Barrett
Shirley Barrett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shirley Barrett
Shirley Barrett
Shirley Barrett
Date of Birth
1 January 1961
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 August 2022
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.2
A Place to Call Home
(2013)
8.2
Offspring
(2010)
7.6
Five Bedrooms
(2019)
Filmography
7.6
Five Bedrooms
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2019, Australia
7.1
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey.
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2015, Australia
8.2
A Place to Call Home
Drama, Romantic
2013, Australia
8.2
Offspring
Drama, Family, Romantic
2010, Australia
6.6
Love Serenade
Love Serenade
Comedy
1996, Australia
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