Mark Lamprell
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Goddess 6.4
Goddess (2013)
Babe: Pig in the City 6.2
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
My Mother Frank 5.8
My Mother Frank (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Few Less Men 5.2
A Few Less Men
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Goddess 6.4
Goddess
Musical, Comedy, Romantic 2013, Australia
Watch trailer
My Mother Frank 5.8
My Mother Frank
Drama, Comedy 2000, Australia
Babe: Pig in the City 6.2
Babe: Pig in the City
Children's, Comedy, Adventure, Family 1998, Australia / USA
