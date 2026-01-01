Menu
Mark Lamprell
Mark Lamprell
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.4
Goddess
(2013)
6.2
Babe: Pig in the City
(1998)
5.8
My Mother Frank
(2000)
Filmography
5.2
A Few Less Men
A Few Less Men
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Goddess
Goddess
Musical, Comedy, Romantic
2013, Australia
Watch trailer
5.8
My Mother Frank
My Mother Frank
Drama, Comedy
2000, Australia
6.2
Babe: Pig in the City
Babe: Pig In The City
Children's, Comedy, Adventure, Family
1998, Australia / USA
