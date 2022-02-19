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About
Jan Hryniak
Jan Hryniak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan Hryniak
Jan Hryniak
Jan Hryniak
Date of Birth
12 May 1969
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
19 February 2022
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Popular Films
6.1
Trick
(2010)
Filmography
6.1
Trick
Trick
Action
2010, Poland
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