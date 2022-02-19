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Jan Hryniak Jan Hryniak
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Hryniak

Jan Hryniak

Jan Hryniak

Date of Birth
12 May 1969
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
19 February 2022
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer

Popular Films

Trick 6.1
Trick (2010)

Filmography

Trick 6.1
Trick Trick
Action 2010, Poland
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