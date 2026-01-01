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Nassim Amaouche
Nassim Amaouche
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nassim Amaouche
Nassim Amaouche
Nassim Amaouche
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
6.0
Goodbye Gary Cooper
(2009)
Filmography
6
Goodbye Gary Cooper
Adieu Gary
Drama
2009, France
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