Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Enda Oates Enda Oates
Kinoafisha Persons Enda Oates

Enda Oates

Enda Oates

Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Secret Scripture 6.9
The Secret Scripture (2016)
God's Creatures 6.0
God's Creatures (2022)
Eden 5.9
Eden (2008)

Filmography

God's Creatures 6
God's Creatures God's Creatures
Drama 2022, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
The Secret Scripture 6.9
The Secret Scripture The Secret Scripture
Drama 2016, Ireland
Watch trailer
Eden 5.9
Eden Eden
Drama 2008, Ireland
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more