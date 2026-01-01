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Filmography
Enda Oates
Enda Oates
Kinoafisha
Persons
Enda Oates
Enda Oates
Enda Oates
Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Secret Scripture
(2016)
6.0
God's Creatures
(2022)
5.9
Eden
(2008)
Filmography
6
God's Creatures
God's Creatures
Drama
2022, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Secret Scripture
The Secret Scripture
Drama
2016, Ireland
Watch trailer
5.9
Eden
Eden
Drama
2008, Ireland
Watch trailer
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