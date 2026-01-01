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Filmography
Ejner Federspiel
Ejner Federspiel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ejner Federspiel
Ejner Federspiel
Ejner Federspiel
Date of Birth
12 August 1896
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
21 November 1981
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Ordet
(1955)
Filmography
7.7
Ordet
Ordet
Drama
1955, Denmark
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