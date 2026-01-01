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Ejner Federspiel Ejner Federspiel
Kinoafisha Persons Ejner Federspiel

Ejner Federspiel

Ejner Federspiel

Date of Birth
12 August 1896
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
21 November 1981
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Ordet 7.7
Ordet (1955)

Filmography

Ordet 7.7
Ordet Ordet
Drama 1955, Denmark
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