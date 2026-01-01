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About
Filmography
Lo Kauppi
Lo Kauppi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lo Kauppi
Lo Kauppi
Lo Kauppi
Date of Birth
19 April 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
The New Man
(2007)
5.8
One More Time
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2007
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.8
One More Time
One More Time
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, Sweden
6.8
The New Man
Den nya människan
Drama
2007, Finland / Sweden
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