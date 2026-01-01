Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lo Kauppi Lo Kauppi
Kinoafisha Persons Lo Kauppi

Lo Kauppi

Lo Kauppi

Date of Birth
19 April 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The New Man 6.8
The New Man (2007)
One More Time 5.8
One More Time (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
One More Time 5.8
One More Time One More Time
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, Sweden
The New Man 6.8
The New Man Den nya människan
Drama 2007, Finland / Sweden
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more