Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maurice Dallimore Maurice Dallimore
Kinoafisha Persons Maurice Dallimore

Maurice Dallimore

Maurice Dallimore

Date of Birth
23 June 1912
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
20 February 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Collector 7.4
The Collector (1965)

Filmography

The Collector 7.4
The Collector The Collector
Thriller, Drama 1965, USA / Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more