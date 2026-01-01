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Filmography
Maurice Dallimore
Maurice Dallimore
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maurice Dallimore
Maurice Dallimore
Maurice Dallimore
Date of Birth
23 June 1912
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
20 February 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
The Collector
(1965)
Filmography
7.4
The Collector
The Collector
Thriller, Drama
1965, USA / Great Britain
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