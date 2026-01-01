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Filmography
Maggie Parto
Maggie Parto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Parto
Maggie Parto
Maggie Parto
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Stoning of Soraya M.
(2009)
5.1
Only
(2019)
4.9
Killing Animals
(2015)
Filmography
5.1
Only
Only
Sci-Fi, Romantic, Drama
2019, USA
4.9
Killing Animals
Killing Animals
Drama
2015, USA
8.3
The Stoning of Soraya M.
The Stoning of Soraya M.
Crime, Drama
2009, USA
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