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Jutta Hoffmann
Jutta Hoffmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jutta Hoffmann
Jutta Hoffmann
Jutta Hoffmann
Date of Birth
3 March 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time
(1985)
6.7
An die Grenze
(2007)
Filmography
6.7
An die Grenze
An die Grenze
Drama
2007, Germany
6.8
The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time
Der Angriff der Gegenwart auf die übrige Zeit
Documentary
1985, West Germany
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