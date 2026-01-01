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Jutta Hoffmann Jutta Hoffmann
Kinoafisha Persons Jutta Hoffmann

Jutta Hoffmann

Jutta Hoffmann

Date of Birth
3 March 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time 6.8
The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time (1985)
An die Grenze 6.7
An die Grenze (2007)

Filmography

An die Grenze 6.7
An die Grenze An die Grenze
Drama 2007, Germany
The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time 6.8
The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time Der Angriff der Gegenwart auf die übrige Zeit
Documentary 1985, West Germany
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