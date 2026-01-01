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Kinoafisha Persons Amza Pellea Awards

Awards and nominations of Amza Pellea

Amza Pellea
Awards and nominations of Amza Pellea
Moscow International Film Festival 1977 Moscow International Film Festival 1977
Best Actor
Winner
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