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About
Filmography
Lília Cabral
Lília Cabral
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lília Cabral
Lília Cabral
Lília Cabral
Date of Birth
13 July 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
In Therapy
(2009)
6.2
Maria do Caritó
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2019
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.2
Maria do Caritó
Maria do Caritó
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2019, Brazil
6.6
In Therapy
Diva
Comedy
2009, Brazil
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