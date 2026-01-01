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Lília Cabral Lília Cabral
Kinoafisha Persons Lília Cabral

Lília Cabral

Lília Cabral

Date of Birth
13 July 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

In Therapy 6.6
In Therapy (2009)
Maria do Caritó 6.2
Maria do Caritó (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Maria do Caritó 6.2
Maria do Caritó Maria do Caritó
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2019, Brazil
In Therapy 6.6
In Therapy Diva
Comedy 2009, Brazil
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