Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Laine MacNeil
Laine MacNeil
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laine MacNeil
Laine MacNeil
Laine MacNeil
Date of Birth
28 October 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
(2011)
6.7
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
(2012)
6.5
Spontaneous
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2020
2012
2011
2010
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.5
Spontaneous
Spontaneous
Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
6.7
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Comedy, Family
2012, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
6.8
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Family, Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree