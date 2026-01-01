Menu
Masaki Kudō
Masaki Kudō
Persons
Masaki Kudō
Masaki Kudō
Masaki Kudō
Date of Birth
29 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Horror actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.1
Hiruko the Goblin
(1991)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1991
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.1
Hiruko the Goblin
Yôkai hantâ: Hiruko
Sci-Fi, Horror, Comedy
1991, Japan
