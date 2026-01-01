Menu
Masaki Kudō

Date of Birth
29 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Hiruko the Goblin 6.1
Hiruko the Goblin (1991)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hiruko the Goblin 6.1
Hiruko the Goblin Yôkai hantâ: Hiruko
Sci-Fi, Horror, Comedy 1991, Japan
