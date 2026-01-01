Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Eiji Wentz
Eiji Wentz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eiji Wentz
Eiji Wentz
Eiji Wentz
Date of Birth
8 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.7
Brave Story
(2006)
Filmography
6.7
Brave Story
Brave Story
Crime, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2006, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree