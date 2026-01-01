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Eiji Wentz Eiji Wentz
Kinoafisha Persons Eiji Wentz

Eiji Wentz

Eiji Wentz

Date of Birth
8 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Brave Story 6.7
Brave Story (2006)

Filmography

Brave Story 6.7
Brave Story Brave Story
Crime, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2006, Japan
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