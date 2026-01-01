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Filmography
Emerson Treacy
Emerson Treacy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emerson Treacy
Emerson Treacy
Emerson Treacy
Date of Birth
17 September 1900
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
10 January 1967
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Adam's Rib
(1949)
7.2
Deadline - U.S.A.
(1952)
5.2
Mutiny
(1952)
Filmography
5.3
Mutiny
Mutiny
Adventure, History
1952, USA
7.2
Deadline - U.S.A.
Deadline - U.S.A.
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1952, USA
7.5
Adam's Rib
Adam's Rib
Comedy, Romantic
1949, USA
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