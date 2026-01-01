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Emerson Treacy Emerson Treacy
Kinoafisha Persons Emerson Treacy

Emerson Treacy

Emerson Treacy

Date of Birth
17 September 1900
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
10 January 1967
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Adam's Rib 7.5
Adam's Rib (1949)
Deadline - U.S.A. 7.2
Deadline - U.S.A. (1952)
Mutiny 5.2
Mutiny (1952)

Filmography

Mutiny 5.3
Mutiny Mutiny
Adventure, History 1952, USA
Deadline - U.S.A. 7.2
Deadline - U.S.A. Deadline - U.S.A.
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1952, USA
Adam's Rib 7.5
Adam's Rib Adam's Rib
Comedy, Romantic 1949, USA
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