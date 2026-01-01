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Filmography
Nona Yotova
Nona Yotova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nona Yotova
Nona Yotova
Nona Yotova
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Shivachki
(2007)
Filmography
7.2
Shivachki
Shivachki
Drama
2007, Bulgaria
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