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Filmography
Liubov Liubcheva
Liubov Liubcheva
Kinoafisha
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Liubov Liubcheva
Liubov Liubcheva
Liubov Liubcheva
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.0
Kozelat
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6
Kozelat
Kozelat
Drama
2009, Bulgaria
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