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Liubov Liubcheva Liubov Liubcheva
Kinoafisha Persons Liubov Liubcheva

Liubov Liubcheva

Liubov Liubcheva

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Kozelat 6.0
Kozelat (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kozelat 6
Kozelat Kozelat
Drama 2009, Bulgaria
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