Aleksandr Smiranin
Aleksandr Smiranin
Aleksandr Smiranin
Actor type
The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Amphibian Man
(1961)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1961
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.1
Amphibian Man
Chelovek-amfibiya
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1961, USSR
Watch trailer
