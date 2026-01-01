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About
Filmography
Michael Wilding
Michael Wilding
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Wilding
Michael Wilding
Michael Wilding
Date of Birth
23 July 1912
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 July 1979
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
Stage Fright
(1950)
6.7
The Naked Edge
(1961)
6.2
Under Capricorn
(1949)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1961
1950
1949
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.7
The Naked Edge
The Naked Edge
Thriller
1961, Great Britain / USA
6.8
Stage Fright
Stage fright
Thriller
1950, Great Britain
6.2
Under Capricorn
Under Capricorn
Detective, Romantic
1949, Great Britain
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