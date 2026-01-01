Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Wilding Michael Wilding
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Wilding

Michael Wilding

Michael Wilding

Date of Birth
23 July 1912
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 July 1979
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Stage Fright 6.8
Stage Fright (1950)
The Naked Edge 6.7
The Naked Edge (1961)
Under Capricorn 6.2
Under Capricorn (1949)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Naked Edge 6.7
The Naked Edge The Naked Edge
Thriller 1961, Great Britain / USA
Stage Fright 6.8
Stage Fright Stage fright
Thriller 1950, Great Britain
Under Capricorn 6.2
Under Capricorn Under Capricorn
Detective, Romantic 1949, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more