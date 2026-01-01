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Lee Allen
Lee Allen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Allen
Lee Allen
Lee Allen
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
Funny Girl
(1968)
Filmography
7.4
Funny Girl
Funny Girl
Romantic, Comedy, Biography, Musical
1968, USA
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