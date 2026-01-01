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Kay Medford Kay Medford
Kinoafisha Persons Kay Medford

Kay Medford

Kay Medford

Date of Birth
14 September 1919
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
10 April 1980
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Funny Girl 7.4
Funny Girl (1968)
BUtterfield 8 6.4
BUtterfield 8 (1960)
A Fine Madness 5.6
A Fine Madness (1966)

Filmography

Funny Girl 7.4
Funny Girl Funny Girl
Romantic, Comedy, Biography, Musical 1968, USA
A Fine Madness 5.6
A Fine Madness A Fine Madness
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1966, USA
BUtterfield 8 6.4
BUtterfield 8 Butterfield 8
Drama 1960, USA
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