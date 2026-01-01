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Kay Medford
Kay Medford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kay Medford
Kay Medford
Kay Medford
Date of Birth
14 September 1919
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
10 April 1980
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Funny Girl
(1968)
6.4
BUtterfield 8
(1960)
5.6
A Fine Madness
(1966)
Filmography
7.4
Funny Girl
Funny Girl
Romantic, Comedy, Biography, Musical
1968, USA
5.6
A Fine Madness
A Fine Madness
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1966, USA
6.4
BUtterfield 8
Butterfield 8
Drama
1960, USA
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