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Michael Sacks Michael Sacks
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Sacks

Michael Sacks

Michael Sacks

Date of Birth
11 September 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Slaughterhouse-Five 6.8
Slaughterhouse-Five (1972)
The Sugarland Express 6.8
The Sugarland Express (1974)
Hanover Street 6.4
Hanover Street (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hanover Street 6.4
Hanover Street Hanover Street
War, Drama 1979, Great Britain
The Amityville Horror 6.3
The Amityville Horror The Amityville Horror
Horror 1979, USA
The Sugarland Express 6.8
The Sugarland Express The Sugarland Express
Adventure, Drama 1974, USA
Watch trailer
Slaughterhouse-Five 6.8
Slaughterhouse-Five Slaughterhouse-Five
Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy, War 1972, USA
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