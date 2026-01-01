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Filmography
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Michael Sacks
Michael Sacks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Sacks
Michael Sacks
Michael Sacks
Date of Birth
11 September 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Slaughterhouse-Five
(1972)
6.8
The Sugarland Express
(1974)
6.4
Hanover Street
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
War
Year
All
1979
1974
1972
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.4
Hanover Street
Hanover Street
War, Drama
1979, Great Britain
6.3
The Amityville Horror
The Amityville Horror
Horror
1979, USA
6.8
The Sugarland Express
The Sugarland Express
Adventure, Drama
1974, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Slaughterhouse-Five
Slaughterhouse-Five
Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy, War
1972, USA
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