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Filmography
Lynda Steadman
Lynda Steadman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynda Steadman
Lynda Steadman
Lynda Steadman
Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Career Girls
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1997
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.1
Career Girls
Career Girls
Drama
1997, France / Great Britain
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