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Lynda Steadman Lynda Steadman
Kinoafisha Persons Lynda Steadman

Lynda Steadman

Lynda Steadman

Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Career Girls 7.1
Career Girls (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Career Girls 7.1
Career Girls Career Girls
Drama 1997, France / Great Britain
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