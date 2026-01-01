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Filmography
Eddie Parker
Eddie Parker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Parker
Eddie Parker
Eddie Parker
Date of Birth
12 December 1900
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
20 June 1960
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Rear Window
(1954)
6.6
Crime School
(1938)
Filmography
7.9
Rear Window
Rear Window
Thriller, Crime, Romantic, Mystery
1954, USA
6.6
Crime School
Crime School
Crime, Drama
1938, USA
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