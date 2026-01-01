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Eddie Parker Eddie Parker
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Parker

Eddie Parker

Eddie Parker

Date of Birth
12 December 1900
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
20 June 1960
Actor type
Thriller hero, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Rear Window 7.9
Rear Window (1954)
Crime School 6.6
Crime School (1938)

Filmography

Rear Window 7.9
Rear Window Rear Window
Thriller, Crime, Romantic, Mystery 1954, USA
Crime School 6.6
Crime School Crime School
Crime, Drama 1938, USA
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