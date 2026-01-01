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Eva Oertel Eva Oertel
Kinoafisha Persons Eva Oertel

Eva Oertel

Eva Oertel

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed 6.5
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed (1968)

Filmography

Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed 6.5
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed Die Artisten in der Zirkuskuppel: Ratlos
Drama 1968, West Germany
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