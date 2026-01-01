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Eva Oertel
Eva Oertel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eva Oertel
Eva Oertel
Eva Oertel
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed
(1968)
Filmography
6.5
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed
Die Artisten in der Zirkuskuppel: Ratlos
Drama
1968, West Germany
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