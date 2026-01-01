Matilde Palou

Menu
Date of Birth
4 February 1906
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
18 October 1970
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Susana
(1951)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
1951
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.2
Susana
Susana
Drama, Comedy
1951, Mexico
