Matilde Palou

Matilde Palou

Date of Birth
4 February 1906
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
18 October 1970
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Susana 7.2
Susana Susana
Drama, Comedy 1951, Mexico
