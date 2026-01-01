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Filmography
Max Hoffman
Max Hoffman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Hoffman
Max Hoffman
Max Hoffman
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.2
What Goes Up
(2009)
5.7
Greenberg
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2010
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.7
Greenberg
Greenberg
Comedy, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
What Goes Up
What Goes Up
Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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