Megumi Sasaki

Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.5
Herb and Dorothy
(2008)
Filmography
7.5
Herb and Dorothy
Documentary
2008, USA
