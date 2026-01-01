Menu
Megumi Sasaki

Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Herb and Dorothy 7.5
Herb and Dorothy (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Herb and Dorothy 7.5
Herb and Dorothy Herb and Dorothy
Documentary 2008, USA
