Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Masanori Horimoto Masanori Horimoto
Kinoafisha Persons Masanori Horimoto

Masanori Horimoto

Masanori Horimoto

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Naked Island 7.9
The Naked Island (1960)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Naked Island 7.9
The Naked Island Hadaka no shima
Drama 1960, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more