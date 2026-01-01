Menu
Masanori Horimoto
Masanori Horimoto
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
The Naked Island
(1960)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1960
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.9
The Naked Island
Hadaka no shima
Drama
1960, Japan
