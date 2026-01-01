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Lia Koenig Lia Koenig
Kinoafisha Persons Lia Koenig

Lia Koenig

Lia Koenig

Date of Birth
30 November 1929
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Shtisel 8.5
Shtisel (2013)
Kadosh 6.8
Kadosh (1999)

Filmography

Shtisel 8.5
Shtisel
Drama 2013, Israel
Kadosh 6.8
Kadosh Kadosh
Drama 1999, France / Israel
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