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Filmography
Lia Koenig
Lia Koenig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lia Koenig
Lia Koenig
Lia Koenig
Date of Birth
30 November 1929
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Shtisel
(2013)
6.8
Kadosh
(1999)
Filmography
8.5
Shtisel
Drama
2013, Israel
6.8
Kadosh
Kadosh
Drama
1999, France / Israel
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