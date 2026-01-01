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Filmography
Al Jolson
Al Jolson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Al Jolson
Al Jolson
Al Jolson
Date of Birth
26 May 1886
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
23 October 1950
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
The Jazz Singer
(1927)
Filmography
6.4
The Jazz Singer
The Jazz Singer
Drama, Musical, Romantic
1927, USA
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