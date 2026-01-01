Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Al Jolson Al Jolson
Kinoafisha Persons Al Jolson

Al Jolson

Al Jolson

Date of Birth
26 May 1886
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
23 October 1950
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Jazz Singer 6.4
The Jazz Singer (1927)

Filmography

The Jazz Singer 6.4
The Jazz Singer The Jazz Singer
Drama, Musical, Romantic 1927, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more