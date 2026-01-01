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Filmography
Mike Pyle
Mike Pyle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Pyle
Mike Pyle
Mike Pyle
Date of Birth
18 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Universal Soldier: Regeneration
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.2
Universal Soldier: Regeneration
Universal Soldier: Regeneration
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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