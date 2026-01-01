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Filmography
Jakub Seifert
Jakub Seifert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jakub Seifert
Jakub Seifert
Jakub Seifert
Date of Birth
9 January 1846
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
29 October 1919
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Stavitel chrámu
(1920)
Filmography
5.8
Stavitel chrámu
Stavitel chrámu
Drama
1920, Czechoslovakia
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