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Jakub Seifert Jakub Seifert
Kinoafisha Persons Jakub Seifert

Jakub Seifert

Jakub Seifert

Date of Birth
9 January 1846
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
29 October 1919
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Stavitel chrámu 5.8
Stavitel chrámu (1920)

Filmography

Stavitel chrámu 5.8
Stavitel chrámu Stavitel chrámu
Drama 1920, Czechoslovakia
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