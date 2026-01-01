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Eriko Watanabe
Eriko Watanabe Eriko Watanabe
Kinoafisha Persons Eriko Watanabe

Eriko Watanabe

Eriko Watanabe

Date of Birth
5 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Shall We Dance? 7.6
Shall We Dance? (1996)
Memories of Tomorrow 7.4
Memories of Tomorrow (2006)
Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower 7.2
Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower (2017)

Filmography

Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower 7.2
Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower
Animation, Adventure, Anime 2017, Japan
Watch trailer
Memories of Tomorrow 7.4
Memories of Tomorrow Ashita no kioku
Drama 2006, Japan
Shall We Dance? 7.6
Shall We Dance? Shall we dansu?
Comedy, Musical, Drama, Romantic 1996, Japan
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