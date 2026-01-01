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About
Filmography
Eriko Watanabe
Eriko Watanabe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eriko Watanabe
Eriko Watanabe
Eriko Watanabe
Date of Birth
5 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Shall We Dance?
(1996)
7.4
Memories of Tomorrow
(2006)
7.2
Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower
(2017)
Filmography
7.2
Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower
Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower
Animation, Adventure, Anime
2017, Japan
Watch trailer
7.4
Memories of Tomorrow
Ashita no kioku
Drama
2006, Japan
7.6
Shall We Dance?
Shall we dansu?
Comedy, Musical, Drama, Romantic
1996, Japan
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